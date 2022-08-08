MANILA -- Newly crowned Binibining Pilipinas Intercontinental Gabrielle Basiano acknowledged how "everything comes with a sacrifice," citing her own pageant journey.

In an Instagram post, the beauty queen from Borongan, Eastern Samar said she would not have been able to win a crown this year if she did not give up her 2021 runner-up title.

Citing a quote, Basiano began: "Nothing in life comes easy. Everything comes with a sacrifice."

"One of the hardest decisions that I had to make was to resign from being Bb. Pilipinas 2021 first runner-up. It was a dilemma between finishing my reign and joining again," she admitted.

Fueled by her doubters, Basiano opted to take the leap and go for the crown, and the rest is history.

"People were saying, 'This is not your year, you will not win a crown.' That ignited the fire in me to prove to them that I can!" she said.

"Yes, I knew this year was going to be tough. But with the people behind me, supporting me in every step of the way, I know the journey will be worthwhile and we will make it possible," she added.

Basiano will represent the Philippines in the Miss Intercontinental pageant in Egypt this October.

She aims to score a back-to-back win for the country with reigning titleholder Cinderella Obeñita.

