MANILA -- Binibining Pilipinas 2022 finalist Karen Laurrie Mendoza has publicly apologized for her cryptic post about the results of the recently concluded national pageant.

The candidate from Iloilo earlier shared a viral photo of a supposed list of pageant winners which showed Gabrielle Basiano as Bb. Pilipinas International and Nicole Borromeo as Bb. Pilipinas Intercontinental, instead of the other way around.

In a lengthy Instagram post, Mendoza explained her side of the story, and why she eventually decided to delete her post.

"I want to apologize on the photo I posted a few days back. Like everyone else, I wanted answers, too. What was written on that piece of paper will cost a dream and I wanted to help shed light on the many questions," she said.

"But I deleted it because it was already clarified by the organization. Binibini is the pageant I joined in because I believe in the organization," she added.

Basiano and Borromeo have already addressed the issue, saying that there was no title mix-up during the Bb. Pilipinas 2022 pageant.

Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray, who was one of the hosts that night, has also released a statement that clarified the matter.

Mendoza, who made it to the Top 12 of Bb. Pilipinas 2022, went on to congratulate all of this year's winners, and hoped for the best in their pageant journey.

"To Stacey (Daniel, second runner-up), you are a ray of sunshine, all throughout. To Herlene (Budol, first runner-up), I've seen you blossom. You are amazing. To Roberta (Tamondong, Bb. Pilipinas Grand International) and Chelsea (Fernandez, Bb. Pilipinas Globe), I may not have spent so much time with you both, but I see that driving force. You're both unstoppable," she said.

"To Gabi (Basiano, Bb. Pilipinas Intercontinental), I've seen your struggles, and all that condo late-night talks are worth it. You outdid yourself. To Nicole (Borromeo, Bb. Pilipinas International), since you were in shutter I know you'll do wonderful in every field," she added.

Meanwhile, Mendoza made it clear that she "wasn't afraid to lose" for the second time in Bb. Pilipinas. She also finished in the semi-finals in the 2021 edition of the competition.

"I already know I won because I tried," she said. "I don't want to be that girl who didn't try because she was afraid to lose."

"I thought my first Binibini was my first and last, but I thank each and every one who pushed me to try again. Thank you for giving me hope and being behind me throughout my journey," she added.

"Can't wait for what's ahead. Love you all!"

