MANILA - Naelah Alshorbaji from Paranaque City won the Miss Philippines Earth 2021 crown during the pageant's virtual finale on Sunday.

Alshorbaji bested over 60 other candidates who represented towns and cities nationwide.

During the final question-and-answer portion, the 23-year-old beauty and the rest of the top 10 candidates were all asked how they plan to move forward to achieve their goals in life despite the ongoing pandemic.

Below are the answers of Alshorbaji and the other crown winners of the pageant:

Naelah Alshorbaji from Paranaque City - Miss Philippines Earth

Despite the restrictions in terms of pandemic, we have social media for us to progress and move forward. I think that’s the beauty of the generation that we are going through right now. Moving forward, I think I could accomplish my goals and dreams regardless because I have a bright future even if during the pandemic. I hope that inspires people around us.

Ameera Almamari from Atimonan, Quezon - Miss Philippines Air

I plan to move forward even during this pandemic but starting with myself. I have been in a slump this whole journey of quarantine. But I realize that if you find your purpose and you are able to give not only yourself but empower your communities to give them a voice, because I believe no one in this world is voiceless, then I think I can move forward by making a change, starting with the fisher folks here. Hopefully I can encourage other people to use that little voice in their head because it only takes a spark of ambition and hope to change the world.

Rocel Angelah Songano from Iloilo City - Miss Philippines Water

I plan to move forward through my passion. One of those passions is serving and protecting the environment. I can do this through my other passion which is also arts. Through this, I know that we can attain an ideal environment where both humanity and the natural world can thrive together in harmony.

Roni Meneses from Mandaluyong City - Miss Philippines Fire

I do believe that as long as there is a tomorrow, there is a chance for me to pursue my goals. Even in this pandemic, I was able to join Miss Philippines Earth. I was able to share my advocacy to people. And that does not stop me from doing even more. I believe in living life full of compassion, and that value will allow me to be kind to people, to share love, and to pay respect to myself and to others. I will not let the pandemic stop me from reaching my goals. I am already a step away from becoming, hopefully, Miss Philippines Earth.

Sofia Lopez Galve from Tanay, Rizal - Miss Philippines Eco-Tourism

I plan to move forward by sticking to my plan, which is to create my camping site and to help the indigenous people in Tanay. I would like to invite everyone to please heed the call for the 17 sustainable development goals because that is our plan for the future. That is the plan that will get us to a better and greener planet by 2030.

