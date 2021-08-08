MANILA -- Check out some of the latest news in the local food scene.

SAVAGE RICE BOXES AND WEEKEND FEASTS

Looking for something special for the weekend? Chef Josh Boutwood and his team at Savage grills up special rice bowls good for one. Choose from Grilled salmon and chipotle corn, Pork belly and papaya salad, Beef short rib, cucumber and radish salad, and Seafood Curry.

In addition, if you miss the entrees from the menu, these are available for pick-up and delivery for your special weekend feast. Check the menu here.

The restaurant accepts orders from Monday to Thursday for pick-up on Saturday or Sunday. Delivery can be arranged with Savage at the customer's cost.

FREE DRINK WITH BREAKFAST AT CARAVAN BLACK

Handout

Caravan Black Coffee offers a free regular-sized serving bottle of long black or house blend iced tea with every main dish ordered between 9 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. Check out the recently launched Breakfast Bun with nitrate-free bacon, free range eggs, caramelized onion with a sweet spicy sauce in a brioche bun.

Check out their Instagram or Facebook page for their updated menu and message them there for orders.

SPECIALTY PANADERIA BREAD AT LE PETIT CAFE FLEUR

Chef Sau Del Rosario's panaderia at Le Petit Cafe Fleur has a special bread box ready for merienda. Each bread box contains two pieces each of Pan De Coco, Spanish Bread, Ube Filled Pan De Sal, Cranberry Walnut Bun, and Korean Garlic Bread.

Each box of bread is priced at P575, delivery not included.

MARCO POLO ORTIGAS Q3 OFFERINGS

Handout

Café Pronto at Marco Polo Ortigas Manila has a treat for chocolate lovers. Its new Mississippi Mud Pie is inspired by the traditional American dessert. This version boasts an earthy depth from the cocoa accentuated by different textures of crust, sponge, and crème. All this contributes to a crescendo of chocolate that bursts in one’s mouth with every forkful. This cake of the quarter is available until the end of September.

Lung Hin, the hotel’s award-winning Cantonese restaurant, presents its Hong Kong chef’s recommendations and Gem Set Menus available for pick-up and delivery. Steamed Angus Beef Ribs with Black Pepper Sauce, Deep-fried Hong Kong Pigeon with Golden Garlic, and Stir-fried Diced Beef Tenderloin with Garlic are featured in the chef’s recommendations menu.

The Diamond or Sapphire Gem Set Menus are available at Php 2,688++ and Php 1,588++ per person. The Diamond set menu includes a dim sum trio of Steamed Shrimp Dumpling with Gold Leaf, Chilled Marinated Jelly Fish, and Roasted Pork Belly, Pan-fried Australian Wagyu Beef with Black Pepper, and Stir-fried Garoupa Fillet with Vegetables in XO Sauce. The Sapphire set menu includes Lung Hin’s Braised Hot and Sour Seafood Soup, Stir-fried Prawn with Asparagus in XO Sauce, and Deep-fried Spareribs with Olive and Honey Sauce.

These are available until the end of September. Please call hotel for advance orders and to arrange pick-up or delivery.

MERRY MOO'S NEW FLAVORS

Merry Moo Ice Cream introduces a trio of new flavors for August. The first two are Filipino flavors to celebrate Buwan ng Wika -- Buko Pie, coconut ice cream with bits of pie crust; and Turon, sweet corn ice cream with bits to otap and banana chips.

Last is the Crème Brulee,slightly salty vanilla ice cream topped with a disc of caramelized sugar ready to be cracked with a spoon.

Available for delivery from Merry Moo’s website. Use the code FOTMAUGUST for 10% off with a minimum purchase of P 250.



TOKYO MILK CHEESE FACTORY 10TH ANNIVERSARY OFFERINGS

Tokyo Milk Cheese Factory celebrates its 10th anniversary worldwide with two limited edition treats: the Truffle & Cheddar Cookies, special truffle-flavored cookies with Tokyo Milk’s signature Hokkaido milk fillings; and the Cheddar & Cheese Pie Sandwich, mild cheddar cream cheese in between crispy pie crust.

Aside from these two, the shop is adding Burnt Basque Cheesecakes to its menu.

These are available for delivery at the Tokyo Milk Cheese Factory website, direct messaging them on Facebook, Instagram, or Viber, or from GrabFood, FoodPanda, or Pickaroo.

PERI-PERI'S FROZEN RIBS

Handout

Experience Peri-Peri Charcoal Chicken at home with the restaurant’s new Ready-To-Cook BBQ Back Ribs. The package includes select pork rib cuts that are marinated in Peri-Peri’s mix of flavors and spices. These are sold frozen and can be stored in the freezer until you’re ready to fire up your grill or broiler.

Boxes of Peri-Peri’s Ready-to-Cook BBQ Back Ribs have an SRP of P375 for 280g and P675 for 560g. These are available for delivery from Shopee and Lazada, selected supermarkets, or at any Peri-Peri branch near you.

POISON'S KIKKOMAN DONUTS

We’ve all had sweet and sugary donuts. But what about donuts with soy sauce? Check these Japanese-inspired Kikko Shoyu Bonito Donuts from Poison Donuts.

For orders and Poison Donut’s complete lineup, please visit here. Also available on Grabfood, Foodpanda, or Pickaroo.

AVOCADO AUGUST AT SEBASTIAN’S ICE CREAM

August is avocado season at Sebastian’s Ice Cream, which is releasing three new flavors: Avocado Dream, fresh avocado and condensed milk ice cream; Avocado Macchiato, avocado ice cream swirled together with Sagada coffee ice cream with dark chocolate chunks and toasted almonds; and Avocado Sansrival, avocado ice cream with toasted cashews and buttery wafer pieces.

In addition, Avocado Mocha is Sebastian’s Cake of the month -- coffee cake and avocado ice cream with a milk and almond crumb, garnished on top with a mocha chocolate drizzle and toasted almond crumble.

The new avocado flavors are priced at P405 per pint, while the 9-inch Avocado Mocha Cake is priced at P1,650 available for delivery here.