MANILA – Cornerstone Entertainment, which manages the career of Catriona Gray, has weighed in on the issue involving the alleged contract between online learning platform Nas Academy and traditional tattoo artist Whang-Od.

In a social media post on Sunday, the talent management said: “Cornerstone Entertainment, Catriona Gray and NAS Academy have agreed to stop accepting new applications for the Catriona Gray Academy until the issue of “Whang-Od” has been fully resolved.”

Cornerstone added that “NAS Academy is currently committed to working with the NCIP to make sure all proper processes are followed”, referring to the National Commission on Indigenous Peoples.

For now, Cornerstone “will continue to monitor the progress" of the Whang-Od issue.

Gray is one of the personalities who has a course on the Nas Academy called "How to be a Queen."

In "How to be a Queen," Gray will teach participants how to build their self-confidence, deal with anxiety and self-doubt, prepare for major presentations, and handle criticism and rejection with poise.

Early this week, Whang-Od's grandniece called out Nas Academy for being a "scam," saying that the traditional tattoo artist did not sign any contract to do the course. Her Facebook posts have since been deleted.

In response, Nas Academy uploaded a video of Whang-Od affixing her thumbprint to a document, which is said to be her contract for a tattoo course on the online learning platform.

Following the issue, the NCIP in the Cordillera Administrative Region said it will review the alleged contract of Whang-Od with Nas Academy.