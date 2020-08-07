‘We are heartbroken’: CHALK says goodbye after 20 years due to ABS-CBN franchise denial

CHALK would have celebrated its 20th anniversary in August 2020. ABS-CBN Publishing

MANILA — CHALK, the long-running college lifestyle and fashion magazine from ABS-CBN, is the latest casualty of the forced shutdown of the broadcast network.

ABS-CBN started in mid-July its retrenchment process affecting thousands of workers and entire divisions, after Duterte allies in Congress voted to kill the franchise renewal application of the network, shuttering its free-TV and radio broadcast.

CHALK had been printing monthly editions under ABS-CBN Publishing until May 2017, which then marked its shift to digital publication.

In a statement on Friday, CHALK said the non-renewal of ABS-CBN’s franchise “has greatly weighed down on most, if not all, of its platforms,” including the magazine.

“In light of this, we are heartbroken to announce that our team will cease operations by the end of August.”

The month would have been a celebration of CHALK’s 20th anniversary, “but due to the unfortunate turn of events, this is also the month where we have to close the curtain, at least for the time being.”

Other entire units of ABS-CBN ending operations by the end of August include the Current Affairs arm of ABS-CBN News, the regional offices of ABS-CBN News, and ABS-CBN Film Restoration. ABS-CBN Sports also closed in July.

“As CHALK takes a step back, we ask you to keep moving forward,” the magazine told its readers. “We are ever grateful for the last 20 years that gave us the chance to inspire others by sharing your stories.”

“Now, it’s time for you to tell them and live them. Para sa aming kapwa kabataan: the future is yours. And it’s your turn to take change. We’re more than certain that tomorrow is in capable hands.”

Read CHALK’s full statement below: