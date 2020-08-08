Chivas Regal offers online masterclass on whisky blending

Chivas Regal global brand ambassador Rhys Wilson. Handout

MANILA -- If you’re a whisky drinker and would like to know more about your favorite drink, then Chivas Regal has got an online experience for you.

Dubbed Chivas the Blend Whisky Masterclass, this online blending class leads participants through a journey of discovery ending with a whiskey blend of their own.

“At Chivas, we believe that with blending different flavors in whisky and in life is the perfect blend for success,” said Mary Jane Wong, brand manager for premium whiskies.

“We want our fellow whisky fans to experience what it’s like creating something that perfectly suits their own tastes, and we’re excited to see what they can come up with during this session.”

Prior to the class, participants who successfully sign up for the limited slots will be shipped a Chivas Regal Blending Kit complete with 50 ml bottles of whiskeys highlighting floral, fruity, citrus, creamy, and smoky flavors plus a sample of Chivas Regal 12. A beaker, a pipette, and an empty bottle for the participant’s unique whiskey round out the what’s in the box.

The contents of the blending kit. Jeeves de Veyra

Through the magic of Zoom, Chivas Regal global brand ambassador Rhys Wilson guides attendees through their Chivas Regal expedition by giving a condensed history of the brand, sharing his extensive knowledge on the whiskey producing regions of Speyside, and finally, encouraging everyone to experiment and enhance their blends.

The masterclass was an opportunity to introduce the new Chivas Regal XV, a blend of 15-year old whiskies finished in Grand Champagne Cognac casks. The XV’s vibrant citrus, barley, butterscotch and vanilla notes is a fine whiskey to enjoy for starting and experienced whisky lovers alike.

Rhys Wilson walks participants through whisky blending during the Chivas The Blend Masterclass. Jeeves de Veyra

Interested parties can sign up for slots for the next Chivas the Blend Whisky Masterclass online sessions in September here starting on August 8. Check their social media pages for final dates and times of the sessions.

