Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach. Instagram/@piawurtzbach

Pia Wurtzbach has revealed more details about her first book, which is now available for pre-order.

Over the weekend, the former beauty queen directed her fans to the pre-order link for "Queen of the Universe: A Novel: Love, Truth, Beauty" on Amazon.

The Kindle version of the book is priced at P723.06, with a paperback copy also sold for P945.71.

"I can't wait for you to meet Cleo, the main character in my book," Wurtzbach said in an Instagram post.

"Queen of the Universe" is about "remembering who you are in the dizzying world of fame and celebrity," according to its official synopsis.

It tells the story of Cleo, an estranged daughter of a prominent director who enters the world of beauty pageants.

The 288-page book under Tuttle Publishing has a total of 30 chapters and is set to be released on November 7.

Wurtzbach earlier first mentioned that she would like to release her own book.

She said she wanted to write about "a girl who joins a beauty pageant" based on other people's experiences, as well as her own.

Wurtzbach's life story was featured on the ABS-CBN drama anthology "Maalaala Mo Kaya" in 2017.

Watch the episode featuring Liza Soberano portraying her character below: