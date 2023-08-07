Makati Shangri-La lobby. Handout

MANILA -- Makati Shangri-La is ready to welcome guests after shutting down for two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a statement, the hotel shared what guests can expect as it reopens this Tuesday, August 8.

"The reopening symbolizes a fresh beginning for Makati Shangri-La, Manila. It presents us a unique opportunity to provide guests with refreshed experiences and colorful joys of life that span our accommodations, dining destinations, and even in the ways we work with our community." said hotel manager Udo Wittich.

For its relaunch, Makati Shangri-La is introducing a Horizon Club Business Room, which caters to people doing remote work. It is equipped with amenities such as an Omnidesk adjustable standing table, an ergonomic chair, dual-screen 4K monitors, a speaker phone and mobile stand, and fast-charging table adaptors.

The hotel is also bringing back its Health Club with its weight training and cardiovascular training systems, as well as personal relaxation options such as the jacuzzi and cold plunge. It will also have outdoor amenities such as pools and tennis courts, with the hotel spa to reopen in the first quarter of 2024.

Makati Shangri-La said it is ready to host events at its banquet spaces.

Dining options, meanwhile, include Lobby Lounge for light snacks and refreshments; Shang Palace, with a new Chinese executive chef and menu; and grill restaurant Sage, with an updated look and a focused culinary approach that prioritizes sustainably sourced ingredients.

Other restaurants such as Sage Bar, and the buffet spot Circles Event Cafe are set to reopen in the coming months.

As it adapts to the new normal, Makati Shangri-La said it is moving towards sustainability by forgoing single-use toiletries, shifting to wooden key cards instead of plastic, and embracing a farm-to-garden approach to produce.

It has also entered a partnership with the University of Makati to provide internships and potential full-time employment opportunities for students enrolled in the school's Hospitality Management program.