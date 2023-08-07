Miss Philippines Tourism 2023 Herlene Budol. Instagram/@herlene_budol

MANILA -- Herlene Budol seems to have changed her mind after tearfully saying goodbye to pageantry last month.

The comedienne was recently interviewed on the GMA Public Affairs show "Dapat Alam Mo," where guests are asked to truthfully answer questions while taking a lie detector test.

During the program, Budol answered "maybe" when asked if she is still considering the idea of joining another pageant.

"Sali pa ba ako o hindi? Oo ata... maybe? Puwede po maybe?" she said.

Budol went on to clarify her previous statement about "signing off," saying she is still waiting for her chance to represent the country as a Miss Philippines Tourism 2023 titleholder.

Organizers have mentioned that her new crown has "no contractual obligation" with any pageant, amid rumors that she will be the Philippines' next delegate in Miss Tourism World.

"Kasi po 'yung sinabi ko po, 'yung I'm signing off... wala pa pong franchise na nakukuha doon sa international, sa paglalabanan ko. After po noon, lalaban pa rin naman po ako sa international," she said.

As she waits for her turn on the international stage, Budol said she will focus on her other projects, as well as on improving herself.

"Baka magpahinga po ako at pagalingin ko na lang po 'yung sarili ko, mag-focus po muna ako sa kung anong meron ako ngayon," she said.

In her recent vlog, Budol said she is ending her pageant journey after acknowledging that she may not have what it takes to represent the Philippines internationally.

"Nakakatatlong pageant na po ako pero hindi pa rin po puwede. Ibig sabihin, huwag na natin pong ipilit. Ibig sabihin po non, ako po si Herlene Nicole Budol na nagsasabing, 'Sorry, Pilipinas, this is my last pageant,'" she said at the time.