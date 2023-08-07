Pauline Amelinckx of the Philippines (left) and Andrea Aguilera of Ecuador moments before the winner of Miss Supranational 2023 was announced. YouTube/Miss & Mister Supranational

MANILA -- Pauline Amelinckx is calling for kindness among pageant fans after seeing the negative comments toward the newly crowned Miss Supranational.

She finished first runner-up to Andrea Aguilera of Ecuador, prompting some netizens to cry foul over the results of the competition.

In an Instagram post, the Philippines' representative reiterated that she is satisfied with her Top 2 finish, and praised Aguilera for her "dedication and passion."

Defending her fellow beauty queen, she said: "Recently I heard about all the hate that Andrea has received. I know very well how it feels like to receive PMs or even emails with hurtful messages. But no one deserves to go through that."

"That's why I want to speak up about this. I will never tell you how to act or how to feel, but I can only hope that we always choose to be kind and not add to the hate already present in our world. To make life even more beautiful is up to us," she added.

Touched by Amelinckx's gesture, Aguilera commented on her post, saying: "I'm glad to call you my Supra sister. Thank you for being an inspiration for me and the world. ILY."

To which the Filipina beauty queen replied: "ILY, Andrea. We are here for you."

This is not the first time that Amelinckx publicly showed her support for Aguilera. She congratulated the Ecuadorian beauty queen shortly after the pageant, and thanked her for helping her with her breathing exercises.

"I wish you the best journey and reign," she told Aguilera.

A homecoming parade was recently held for Amelinckx in Bohol following her Miss Supranational stint.