How Miss Philippines Earth 2022 winners fared in Q&A

MANILA — Finalists in this year’s edition of Miss Philippines Earth went through a question-and-answer portion before Jenny Ramp of Tarlac emerged as the pageant’s new titleholder.

Here are the answers of the top 5 candidates in the final Q&A round where they were asked about the battles they are currently facing:

Miss Earth Philippines 2022 - Jenny Ramp of Santa Ignacia, Tarlac

The battle that I am currently facing is against myself. Every single day, I strive to be the better version of myself. And during this pageant, I certainly battled with myself. I dealt with insecurities. I felt alone. But this empowered me to do better for myself, for my family, for my friends, for the environment. For all my friends and supporters, watching me today, I hope that I made you proud. And I hope that I have conquered the battlefield for us all.

Miss Philippines Air 2022 - Jimema Tempra of Jasaan, Misamis Oriental

Life is a circle of battle. But as an empowered woman, I also face some battle and that is the challenges that I am advocating for – zero waste management. I know it is hard to have a zero-waste lifestyle. But as a woman of hope, a woman of change, I know that we can do it. As global community, we can create the change that we want to see in the world. We can have a better and a greener planet.

Miss Philippines Water 2022 - Angel Santos of Trece Martires, Cavite

The constant battle that I am currently facing right now, or I am constantly facing is my belief that I can win Miss Philippines Earth. Each day, I don’t have that enough confidence to face everyone because I don’t know if I would be able to give you or whatever cause I can give to the people around me. But for me, I would like to remind you to always remember that Earth is not ours because we belong to Earth.

Miss Philippines Fire 2022 - Eryka Tan of Legaspi City

I do believe that life is a constant battle. Currently, I am 27 years and the battle I am facing right now is if I should focus on the crown or I should go and further my career. As you see, I am currently an entrepreneur and I chose to separate myself for a while to focus here on the crown. I encourage everyone to follow your dreams like I am doing right now. Thank you so much.

Miss Philippines Eco-Tourism 2022 - Nice Lampad of Bayugan City, Agusan del Sur

Every day, my constant battle is my self-love because I have been doubting myself ever since I’ve been here. Some say that I don’t deserve it. But in my heart, I know that I deserve [to be here]. That is why if I win the Miss Philippines Earth crown, I will use this to advocate my voice, to spread love and to share that it is a need to save the world.