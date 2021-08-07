Some things are better the second time around.

That is what former Ms. Makati and Miss Universe 2020 contestant Ivanna Pacis is hoping for when she competes in next year's Bb. Pilipinas pageant.

Pacis, who finished in the top 24 in a field of 52 in last year’s pageant that saw Rabiya Mateo crowned as the winner, has since done professional hosting and modeling.

“One of the reasons why I join pageants is that it is such a huge platform for us ladies to not just represent our cities but also to represent the community and the advocacy that we want to share with the country,” she said.

Through her voice and celebrity, Pacis, a broadcast communication graduate from the Polytechnic University of the Philippines, advocates for addressing mental health issues and suicide prevention. It isn’t just for the pageant, as it stems from her own personal experience.

Not long ago, she struggled with debilitating anxiety. With help from friends and family, she was able to heal and the experience motivated her to help those who still struggle as she did.

“I consider it as the darkest point in my life, but I had a lot of learnings that I never knew people can relate to. It’s our job as a friend, daughter, or sister… that we give them a safe space when it comes to conversations around mental health,” she said.

Last year’s pageant, which almost did not push through due to the COVID-19 pandemic,. was fraught with doubts for Pacis and her fellow candidates who felt that something was lost in the pageant experience without an audience and the usual fanfare.

What was supposed to be a few months’ preparation and show stretched into a year of being put on hold, culminating with the coronation in Baguio.

Doing things on her own during this period without the help of a team taught her to be more independent. The knowledge that she could strive towards her own goals was empowering. Her takeaway from the experience of the past year is that if you can do something today then do it now. Don’t take anyone and anything for granted. “Tomorrow is never promised,” she said wisely.

Pacis knows that a beauty pageant career is not forever but there is much to be learned from being on stage that she could take away and use in her life and career afterwards. Having that purpose and drive to make the most out of opportunities and learnings pushes her forward to join next year’s Bb. Pilipinas pageant which will give her the chance to make her voice heard on an even wider global stage.

“I wasn’t ready for the pageant under lockdown, but this time I am,” she said. “You really need to want to be there. Not just because it’s your mom’s dream. You have to have fun with it. Don’t take it too seriously… make friendships.”

“As long as there are one or two people who message me and say they were inspired by my story, that they relate to it and no longer feel alone… then that is enough,” summed up Pacis. “You don’t need to be famous, to have something to advocate for.”