Month-long tribute to mark first death anniversary of Gina Lopez

MANILA -- ABS-CBN is set to hold a month-long tribute to philanthropist and environmentalist Gina Lopez to commemorate her first death anniversary.

The long-time chairperson of ABS-CBN Foundation and former Environment Secretary died last August 19 at the age of 65.

Susan Afan, managing director of ABS-CBN Foundation, said the theme of the month-long celebration is "Genuine Love Forever."

"The encompassing message of Gina's life and works is about love -- love for children, love for the environment, and love for country and humankind," she said in a statement released by ABS-CBN on Friday.

On August 16, 23, and 30, "G Diaries" on ABS-CBN's streaming service iWant will showcase a compilation of stories and video clips of Lopez, who hosted the program from 2017 to 2019.

A live mass celebration dedicated to her will also be shown on iWant on August 19.

"There's just so much love going around and it's because of love, she put up Bantay Bata 163, Bantay Kalikasan, Bantay Usok, and the I Love Foundation," said Lopez's younger brother Ernie, who is now the host of "G Diaries."

"She loves the environment so much. She does. But the reason she loves the environment is because of what it can do for us, what it can do for our country. She loves people and she loves the environment because of what it can do for people," he added.

Meanwhile, noontime variety show "ASAP" will have music and book readings on August 30 to pay tribute to Lopez. This will be streamed live on iWant, and on the YouTube and Facebook pages of ABS-CBN.

The celebration will be capped by the launch of the book "I Am Gina" written by Jenie Chan.

The book will reveal "many untold stories of her life as a missionary in Africa and India, and her struggles and victories when she implemented landmark humanitarian programs in the Philippines."

