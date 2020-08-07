'Ibang klaseng hirap': DJ Chacha opens up about being a breastpumping mom

MANILA -- Radio star Czarina Balba, more popularly known as DJ Chacha of MOR 101.9, joined in the celebration of breastfeeding month with an inspiring post about motherhood.

In an Instagram post on Friday, DJ Chacha opened up about her struggles as a breastpumping mom, saying she is no different from mothers who breastfeed their children.

"I am a proud breastpumping momma!" she said. "Kung mahirap ang breastfeeding, ibang klaseng hirap din ang breastpumping. Malala, sis. We breastpumping moms are no different from breastfeeding moms."

"Tap yourself on the back, momma! Hindi madali ang journey na ito, pero lahat kakayanin para kay baby. Cheers to all mommas out there!" she added.

DJ Chacha went on to stress that not being able to breastfeed does not make anyone less of a woman.

"Kahit hindi pa breastfeeding mom, basta ikaw diyan na nagbabasa ng post na ito, mumsh, mabuhay ka! Hindi kabawasan ng pagkababae mo kapag hindi ka nakapag-breastfeed. Don't be too hard on yourself, okay? You are wonderful!" she said.

Married to Mike Guevara, DJ Chacha gave birth to her second child last February.

