Food shorts: Hotel baked sushi, online culinary contest

MANILA -- Check out some of the latest news in the local food scene.

These are not endorsed by ABS-CBN News.

AH MAH RELEASES PANDAN KAYA LAYER CAKE

Handout

In celebration of its first anniversary, Ah Mah Traditional Homemade Egg Spongecake is releasing a new offering, the Pandan Kaya Layer Cake.

It combines the popular Asian flavors of pandan and kaya, layered with Ah Mah's sponge cake which has no added water and preservatives.

The Pandan Kaya Layer Cake is available in limited quantities at Ah Mah's Robinsons Magnolia branch every Saturday and Sunday.

Customers may order in advance (cut-off every Wednesday at 10 p.m.) for pickup or delivery over the weekend.

Other than the new flavor, Ah Mah also offers cakes in Original, Cheese, Chocolate, and Ube Cheese in its branches at Robinsons Magnolia and SM North EDSA.

BAKED SUSHI AND MORE AT DIAMOND HOTEL

Handout

Inspired by the latest food trends, Diamond Hotel presents its new offerings: Baked Sushi and Ube Pandesal.

Award-winning restaurant Yurakuen dishes out two Baked Sushi variants matched with Japanese sides, condiments, and nori. These include the Baked Premium Seafood Sushi and the Baked California Sushi with sweet mangoes.

Diamond Hotel's version of Ube Pandesal takes on two flavor combinations, the classic Ube Cheese and the Ube Langka with Macapuno.

Customers may order on the Diamond Hotel's website. Orders should be placed at least two days before the scheduled pickup, with delivery to be arranged by the customer.

DUSIT THANI MANILA'S RIBEYE AT HOME

Handout

Get treated to a true fine dining experience even at home with Dusit Thani Manila's US Black Angus Beef Ribeye served with sides.

The offer comes with a complimentary bottle of red wine and is good for sharing. Rates are at P5,000 nett (600 grams for three to four persons) and P7,500 nett (1 kilogram for six to eight persons).

For more details, visit Dusit Thani Manila's Facebook page.

FOODPANDA OFFERS FREE DELIVERY DURING MECQ

Handout

Foodpanda recently announced that it is offering free delivery for every P499 minimum order during the two-week modified enhanced community quarantine (MECQ) in Metro Manila, Bulacan, and Calabarzon.

Customers can use the code FREEDELIVERY in the app to avail of the promo for food orders.

Delivery of grocery needs, meanwhile, remains free of charge for Foodpanda users during the MECQ.

IRISH FOOD BOARD LAUNCHES CULINARY CONTEST

Handout

The Irish Government Food Board, Bord Bia, launched its first online culinary competition last August 1.

Called "East Meets West," the event aims to promote European pork and beef in the Philippines. Bord Bia opened the competition to chefs, food bloggers, foodies, and culinary students, who are expected to add fun twists to well-loved Filipino dishes.

A group of internationally awarded chefs, as well as representatives from Bord Bia, will review all entries early next month, with the shortlisted contestants to be announced on September 7.

Those shortlisted will be asked to submit a video of their dishes using pork and beef cuts from Ireland. Five winners will be selected in October, and they will get an Ireland culinary tour in 2021, among other prizes.

The "East Meets West" competition will have Irish chefs Billy King (executive chef and owner of Le Chef at Manor Hotel in Baguio) and Mark Hagan (executive chef of The Grand Hyatt Manila in Taguig), and chef Philip Golding (founding chairman and president of Disciples Escoffier International Asia – Philippine Delegation) as jury members.

More details about the event can be found on the Facebook pages of European Pork and Beef Philippines.

NEW JOLLY KIDDIE MEAL FEATURES SPONGEBOB

Handout

This August, Jollibee's Jolly Kiddie Meal toys feature the characters from the upcoming adventure-comedy film "The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run."

Kids can collect all Bikini Bottom characters, with each toy having features that can be used for study time. For instance, the SpongeBob toy can also draw and measure lines, and Patrick Star has a built-in stamp.

A toy can be collected with every purchase of a Jolly Kiddie Meal. Kids can also get the entire set of six toys with a six-piece Chickenjoy bucket worth P649.

The SpongeBob Jolly Kiddie Meal toys are available in all Jollibee stores until September 30, as well as via Jollibee delivery, GrabFood, Foodpanda, and LalaFood.