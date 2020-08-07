Ellen Adarna-inspired jump rope aims to help orphaned, abandoned kids in PH

MANILA -- Ellen Adarna on Friday helped launch a jump rope that aims to help orphaned and abandoned kids in the country.

Released by Rope Flow Philippines, the Adarna rope is named after the mythical Ibong Adarna.

It is also "a tribute to a modern-day Filipina fitspiration, Ellen Adarna, who has inspired many Filipinos to invite ropes into their lives."

On Instagram, Adarna said a portion of the proceeds from the sales of each jump rope will be donated to Project Proverbs.

"What started as my favorite pastime is now going to help children who need our love and support!" she said.

"Let's put a smile on children's faces, go check out the Adarna rope," she added.

Check out the Adarna rope below: