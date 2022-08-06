Jenny Ramp wins Miss Philippines Earth 2022

Photo from Miss Philippines Earth Facebook page

Tarlac stunner Jenny Ramp captured the Miss Philippines Earth 2022 title despite the delays caused by heavy downpour in Coron, Palawan Saturday.

Ramp bested more than 40 candidates for the title that highlights advocacies to protect the Earth.

Miss Philippines Air 2022 went to Jimema Tempra of Jasaan, Misamis Oriental, while Angel Santos of Trece Martires City won Miss Philippines Water 2022. Meanwhile, Legazpi City's Eryka Vina Talavera Tan took Miss Philippines Fire 2022 title.

Miss Philippines Eco Tourism 2022 was clinched by Nice Lampad of Bayugan City.

Ramp succeeded Naelah Alshorbaji, who finished in the Top 8 of the Miss Earth 2021.

During the question-and-answer portion, Ramp was asked about the battles she is facing.

"The battle that I am facing is against myself. Every single day, I strive to be the better version of myself and during this pageant, I certainly battled myself. I was dealt with insecurities. I felt alone. But this empowered me to do better, to do better for myself, for my family, for my friends, and for environment," she said.

Only the Top 20 candidates showcased their beach wear and resort-themed evening gown on coronation night.

The number was trimmed to 10 finalists, who all explained a hashtag they picked. From there, the competition was cut down to five.

Ramp picked #Evolution, which she said a usual scenario in the Philippines, citing the political landscape in the country.

"As time goes on and history goes on, we see evolution. We see change in our politics. We see change and evolution to our daily lives. But as humans and citizens of the Philippines, let's use this to our good. And let's continue to have greater future by working together as a nation," Ramp answered.

The pageant, held outdoors, was supposed to start at 8:30 a.m. but was moved to a later time due to the rains. It was halted again after the announcement of the Top 10.

This year’s contest was also marred by controversy after bets were disqualified over their height midway of the competition.

Designer Angela Okol of Surigao, singer-model Cess Cruz of Antipolo, and model Renee Coleen Sta. Teresa of Batangas eliminated midway through the competition.

A2Z and Kapamilya platforms will air the coronation of the 22nd edition of Miss Philippines Earth on August 7.