Jenny Ramp overwhelmed by Miss PH Earth title win

Miss Philippines Earth 2022 Jenny Ramp. Photos by Mario Dumaual, ABS-CBN News.

MANILA — Jenny Ramp, a Filipina-American model and psychology student from Sta. Ignacia, Tarlac, still cannot believe she won the Miss Earth Philippines 2022 crown in Coron, Palawan on Saturday.

“I was not expecting this because it’s rare to represent our hometown in a pageant, “ Ramp told ABS-CBN News. “I moved from the United States to the Philippines four years ago to pursue my dream to make it here and now I’m your Miss Philippines Earth."

This is also Ramp’s first try in a national pageant.

Ramp won in a field of 20 regional finalists in the 22nd edition of the pageant which marked its return to face-to-face on-site coronation after two years of online competitions.

She won the nod of jurors in the question-and-answer portion. The judges included beauty queen actress Evangeline Pascual, first lady of Coron Eileen de Guzman Reyes, Miss Philippines Earth organizer Lorraine Schuck and Coron tourism executive Bi-Anne Tupas.

Also crowned were JImema Tempra, Miss PH Air; Angel Santos 0f Trece Martires Cavite, Miss Ph Water, Eryka Tan of Legaspi City, Miss PH Fire; and Nice Lampad of Bayugan City, Agusan del Sur as Miss PH Eco-Tourism.

Heavy monsoon rains delayed the production show at a lagoon open-air venue of Tag Resort which compelled the pageant organizer to move it to its covered atrium lobby.

Schuck earlier moved the coronation from Saturday night to daytime to adjust to the unpredictability of the weather.

Pageant host Robi Domingo regarded the stint as one of the most unique and challenging roles in his career.

“It is a gift that we ultimately finished it with the delays due to the weather,” he said. “Umulan o araw narito kami to showcase the beauty of the pageant and Coron, first time ito, walang stage and it’s not a coronation night."

The Miss Philippines Earth coronation will be aired on A2Z Sunday at 10 a.m. before “ASAP Natin To. “