Shopping shorts: Deals from Foodpanda, Shopee, Grab this August

MANILA -- Check out some of the latest news in the local retail scene.

These are not endorsed by ABS-CBN News.

DEALS FROM FOODPANDA, PANDAMART

Foodpanda and Pandamart are offering promos and daily deals this month as more quarantine restrictions are back in place.

Pandamart's promos include 10% off on Heat and Nom items, up to 30% off on breakfast food, and up to 30% off on fresh produce. Those who use the code PMARTFREEDEL can avail of free delivery until August 31 for a minimum order of P499.



Pandamart is available until 12 midnight in Alabang, Angeles City, Antipolo, Baguio, Caloocan, Cebu City, Davao City, Las Pinas, Lipa, Mandaue City, Makati, Manila, Marikina, Paranaque, Pasay, Pasig, Quezon City, San Juan, and Taguig.

On Foodpanda, there is no shopper fee, and shoppers can get promo codes for discounts and deals. The SHOPSCASHLESS code gives P50 off on online payments at all shops. SHOPSGROCERIES lets users enjoy 10% off on groceries, while FPSHOPSFINDS provides 10% off from selected shops. For non-grocery items, they can tap in MORESHOPS to get 10% off from purchases.

More details are available on Foodpanda's app, website, and social media pages.

GRAB 8.8 DISCOUNTS

Grab's online payment solution, GrabPay, has exclusive product offers and discounts of up to 25% to users during the 8.8 online sale.

Those who use GrabPay as their payment method on Lazada, Shopee, and other platforms can enjoy deals from partner brands such as Adidas, Pomelo, ShopSM and more.

They can also get reward points that can be used for discounts on GrabCar, GrabFood, and GrabMart; for redeeming e-gift checks from partners such as Pancake House, Jollibee, or Auntie Anne's; or to pay for shopping purchases.

Meanwhile, the digital-first GrabPay Mastercard also enables owners to earn rewards with every transaction.

More details are available on Grab's app, website, and social media pages.

SHOPEE LISTS BIGGEST 8.8 PROMOS

Shopee is offering discounts of up to 90% as well as other exclusive deals until August 8 for its Mega Flash Sale.

These include midnight flash deals from 12 a.m. to 2 a.m., daily P8 deals, free shipping with no minimum spend, a chance to win P10,000, and P1 deals on ShopeePay, among others.

More details are available on Shopee's app, website, and social media pages.