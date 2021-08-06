PH wins Mrs. Tourism Universe 2021

MANILA -- The Philippines continues to cement its reputation as a pageant powerhouse following the victory of Hemilyn Escudero-Tamayo in the recently concluded Mrs. Tourism Universe 2021.

Escudero-Tamayo, a former president of Mutya ng Pilipinas, bested nearly 30 candidates in the virtual Mrs. Tourism Universe pageant held last August 3.

She won the highest honor of Mrs. Tourism Universe, as well as the special awards Best in Talent, Best in Speech, Best in YouTube Views, and Facebook's Most Viewed Mother.

Other titleholders include Mrs. Tourism World 2021 Catherine Yogi (Phil Japan), Mrs. Tourism International 2021 Monica Nugra (Ecuador), Mrs. Tourism Globe 2021 Eztelle Roche Kaye (Singapore), and Mrs. Tourism Earth 2021 Lisha Alencastre Nin (Peru).

In a previous interview with ABS-CBN News, Escudero-Tamayo said she decided to join Mrs. Tourism Universe because of its advocacy, which is "tourism and being a mother who cares for the world."

She added that her family has been supportive of her international pageant journey. She is also the wife of Richard Tamayo, the president of Perpetual Help Medical Center.

"My family has been very supportive, especially my husband. He has been helping me emotionally and financially. He is just the best," she said.