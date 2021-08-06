Marjorie Barretto launches online home store

MANILA -- Marjorie Barretto is taking her love for home items a notch higher with the launch of her new online store.

On Thursday, the former actress said she has started Everything Avery with her friend, Michelle Balaguer Ramos.

The store, which offers "everything pretty, lovely and beautiful for your home," is available on the e-commerce platform Shopee.

"I absolutely love everything about home, and I put a lot of love and effort in making my home and gatherings pretty and special for my loved ones," Barretto said.

"After months of planning and sourcing, my friend Michelle and I have come up with an online shop that will carry anything and everything that can make your home look lovelier," she added.

As of writing, Everything Avery offers three products: a set of placemats and table napkins (P1,695), a pajama set (P1,995 to P2,595), and a table cloth and napkin set (P2,295).

Barretto has been sharing tips on table setting, cooking, and decorating the home in her YouTube channel, which she launched last year.

Her vlogs also feature her children, including actress Julia Barretto.