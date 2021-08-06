LOOK: Pia Wurtzbach poses with live snake in shoot

MANILA — Valentina or Medusa? Regardless of which snake-haired woman Pia Wurtzbach channeled, the Miss Universe titlist was a stunning sight in her latest pictorial.

On Instagram, Wurtzbach shared photos of her posing with two different live snakes.

In one set of snaps, the reptile is seen curling around her head, while in another, the snake is wrapping itseld around her arm.

“Hiss and her,” Wurtzbach captioned her post.

Wurtzbach was captured by in-demand lensman BJ Pascual, who is marking the anniversary of his photography-themed YouTube channel with the beauty queen’s shoot.

The release of the first images from the pictorial also coincides with Pascual’s channel reaching 20 million views, across its videos uploaded in the past year.

Behind-the-scenes footage of Wurtzbach’s pictorial will be released on Sunday as an episode of Pascual’s “Musings.”