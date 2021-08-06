MANILA — Dindi Pajares, the Philippines’ representative to this year’s Miss Supranational pageant, arrived in Poland on Friday in time for the competition’s August 21 finals.

Aces & Queens, Pajares’ pageant camp, shared a photo of the candidate shortly after her arrival. In the snap, she is seen posing with the Philippine flag.

Prior to her departure early this week, Pajares wrote, “With the pieces of luggage that I have are my hopes, dreams, love and support of my beloved country.”

To mark her arrival in the host country, Pajares shared a video showing glimpses of her send-off.

Pajares was designated Miss Supranational Philippines through voting by her fellow Miss World Philippines (MWP) candidates.

The MWP organization is the local franchise holder of Miss Supranational.

The Miss Supranational Philippines crown was originally one of seven titles to be awarded at the 2021 MWP pageant, which has since been postponed indefinitely due to prevailing lockdown measures.