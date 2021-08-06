Cinderella Obeñita is first candidate introduced by Miss Intercontinental

MANILA -- Cinderella Obeñita is off to a good start as the Filipina beauty queen is the first candidate to be introduced by Miss Intercontinental for the 49th edition of the pageant.

Organizers shared a solo photo of Obeñita on Friday (Manila time) as it invited fans to look forward to the pageant in Egypt on October 29.

"Starting with the stunning Miss Intercontinental Philippines, Cinderella," the post read.

Reposting her photo on Instagram Stories, Obeñita said it is "such an honor" to be the first delegate to be introduced by Miss Intercontinental to the public.

"Lalaban tayo, mahal kong Pilipinas!" she said.

Binibining Pilipinas International 2021 Hannah Arnold also took to social media to congratulate Obeñita, saying she is proud of her latest feat.

Obeñita became a trending topic on Twitter last month after impressing the viewers of the Binibining Pilipinas pageant during the question and answer round.

The 25-year-old beauty queen from Cagayan de Oro, Misamis Oriental was asked about the importance of luxury items for a woman amid a struggling economy triggered by the pandemic.

In response, Obeñita said she would rather be a woman "who understands the problems of the Philippines" and be the one to "comfort the afflicted and afflict the comfortable."

Related video: