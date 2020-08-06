Ogie, Regine auction off Hermes bag, Star Wars toys for OPM artists affected by pandemic

MANILA -- Celebrity couple Ogie Alcasid and Regine Velasquez have auctioned off some of their prized possessions to help fellow singers and musicians whose livelihoods have been affected by the novel coronavirus pandemic.

In an Instagram post, Alcasid thanked his wife for contributing her Hermes bag to his fundraising campaign.

"Salamat, mahal, for contributing this one. This will help our OPM singers and musicians!" he said, sharing a contact number where interested bidders can inquire.

In another post, Alcasid shared a photo of his Star Wars toys and other action figures that are up for auction.

"All proceeds go to www.opm.org.ph for this fundraiser," he said.

This is not the first time that Alcasid and Velasquez sold their "pre-loved" items for a cause.

Last May, the two joined the online auction of Angel Locsin and Anne Curtis which aimed to raise funds to help carry out coronavirus mass testing in the country.