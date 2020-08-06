‘I chose not to give up,’ Anne Curtis says of breastfeeding as she lends voice to campaign

MANILA —Anne Curtis opened up Thursday about the challenges of breastfeeding her firstborn Dahlia, as she lent her voice to a campaign urging the practice among mothers.

On Instagram, Curtis shared a photo of her breastfeeding her daughter, who turned 5 months last Sunday. Since Dahlia’s birth, she has been exclusively breastfed, Curtis said.

“I will share that it wasn’t an easy start (everyone has their own journey), but I chose not to give up because I know of the benefits of breastmilk for babies,” Curtis said.

“I wanted to make sure I could give my little one the best nutrition I could & as they say, breastmilk is best.”

Noting August is Breastfeeding Awareness Month, Curtis shared relevant information from United Nations Children’s Fund Philippines, of which she is national goodwill ambassador, and from the Department of Health.

“Exclusive breastfeeding is the most effective, complete & sustainable way of feeding babies from 0-6 months. If breastfeeding is continued beyond 2 years old along with giving babies appropriate & clean food from 6 months, this will help boost immune system, cognitive skills & brain development,” she wrote.

She went on to detail measures for safe breastfeeding amid the coronavirus pandemic, including wearing a mask if the mother is experiencing symptoms like coughing, sanitizing hands, and maintaining physical distance from others.

Curtis also urged being updated with correct information on breastfeeding from reputable sources.

Curtis, 35, is currently in Melbourne, Australia, where she gave birth to Dahlia in March. She and her husband Erwan Heussaff have been in the country since late December.