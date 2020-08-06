'First dinner date in 5 months': Jeremy Jauncey happy to be reunited with Pia Wurtzbach in London

Beautiful Destinations founder and CEO Jeremy Jauncey took to Instagram to express his happiness over being reunited with his girlfriend, Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach, in London.

On Wednesday night (Manila time), Jauncey posted a photo of his dinner date with Wurtzbach, their first in five months.

"So excited to be back home in London for a while, showing Pia 'round my neighborhood," he said. "After quarantining for 14 days, this was our first dinner date in five months!"

"Socially distancing and wearing masks (just taken off for the photo). London is still as amazing as I remember," he added, as he asked his 837,000 Instagram followers for recommendations on what they should do in London.

Last week, Jauncey shared videos of him and Wurtzbach at Borough Market, which he referred to as "my favorite place in London."

The US-based entrepreneur flew to London as Wurtzbach visited her sister's family.

Wurtzbach and Jauncey officially confirmed their relationship last June by appearing on the cover of Tatler Philippines.