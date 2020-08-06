Home  >  Life

Did you know? Nadine Lustre is selling flower arrangements online

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 06 2020 01:12 PM | Updated as of Aug 06 2020 05:15 PM

MANILA -- While most people have been busy in the kitchen during the quarantine, Nadine Lustre has turned her attention to flower arrangements.

After giving her 8.9 million Instagram followers a glimpse of her creations, the actress revealed that she is selling these via the account @ms.bettyblooms.

On Wednesday, Lustre shared a sneak peek at her latest work for the flower shop, using a vase made of PU foam.

Aside from flower arrangements, Lustre has also dabbled into makeup through a collaboration with the Australian brand BYS Cosmetics in 2018.

She launched her own perfume brand, Luster, in 2019.

