Did you know? Nadine Lustre is selling flower arrangements online

MANILA -- While most people have been busy in the kitchen during the quarantine, Nadine Lustre has turned her attention to flower arrangements.

After giving her 8.9 million Instagram followers a glimpse of her creations, the actress revealed that she is selling these via the account @ms.bettyblooms.

Check out some of her unique arrangements below. Unfortunately for her fans, these are already sold.

On Wednesday, Lustre shared a sneak peek at her latest work for the flower shop, using a vase made of PU foam.

Aside from flower arrangements, Lustre has also dabbled into makeup through a collaboration with the Australian brand BYS Cosmetics in 2018.

She launched her own perfume brand, Luster, in 2019.