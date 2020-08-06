Ces Drilon looking for co-host in next episode of her online show

Handout

MANILA -- Veteran broadcast journalist Ces Drilon is looking for a co-host in the next episode of her online show.

Her new program, titled "Bawal Ma-Stress Drilon," is streamed live on the For Your Entertainment (FYE) channel on the Kumu app.

It shows Drilon and her hour-and-a-half long conversations with various personalities, with her most recent being Manila Mayor Isko Moreno.

Those who want their live hosting dreams to come true on "Bawal Ma-Stress Drilon" are asked to download the Kumu app, follow the FYE channel, and go live.

The streamer who collects the most number of "Stress Drilon" virtual gifts by 11:59 p.m. on Saturday will join Drilon and guest Maymay Entrata on the show at 9:30 p.m. on Monday, August 10.

The winner will be declared on the Kumu app and Instagram page on Sunday, August 9.

FYE is the latest offering of ABS-CBN's subsidiary Creative Programs Inc., and consists of shows on beauty, pop culture, entertainment, lifestyle, and music, among others.

News.abs-cbn.com is the news website of ABS-CBN.