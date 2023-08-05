Thirty-three year old Audrey Abato has been working as a volunteer for the 37th World Youth Day in Lisbon, Portugal since November.

Little did she know that she would be given a rare chance to meet Pope Francis and even dine with him.

Along with nine other young people from different countries, Abato had lunch with the Pontiff on Friday, August 4, at the city’s Apostolic Nunciature.

In an interview with CBCP News, Abato said it was a big surprise when organizers asked her to join the Pope.

“Even though it was short, I know it was very intimate because we were just a few,” the native of Mandaue, Cebu said. “It was really a grace from God but also it was beautiful to just be simple. Like just be simple with the Pope and be reminded that he is also a person like me and we can always have a, it’s possible that we have a meal together just like anyone else.

Aside from a short note, Abato said she also gave the Pope an image of the Santo Niño De Cebu.

She also asked him for tips on how to be a good friend.

“First is that joy cannot be taught but it needs to be shown so that’s what he suggested that really, just show the Gospel through your actions, through what you do because it will be contagious,” Abato recalled.

This is Abato’s fourth time to attend the World Youth Day. She previously worked as a career adviser and campus minister for a Jesuit school in Cebu.