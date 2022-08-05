Tech shorts: New games, online dating updates, and more

MANILA -- Here are some of the latest news and updates from the tech world.

BUMBLE UPDATES GENDER SELECTION, NONBINARY EXPERIENCE

Bumble recently announced that it is updating the member experience for matches with nonbinary people, where either person can make the first move on Bumble Date.

Women will continue to make the first move in matches with men and in matches between people of the same gender, either person can make the first move.

Earlier this year, Bumble released an expanded selection of gender options to better support the LGBTQIA+ community.

Just recently, the company launched a brand campaign for the Philippines. Called "It Starts with Hello," it seeks to empower women to make the first move in relationships and start conservations on the app.

IMMAP'S BOOMERANG AWARDS IS BACK

The Internet and Mobile Marketing Association of the Philippines' (IMMAP) Boomerang Awards returns this 2022.

It is now accepting entries from companies, marketing agencies, marketing technology companies, start ups, SMEs, as well as innovation and consulting firms until August 15.

Entries in the digital marketing field such as social media (videos, posts, chat apps, immersive), search (SEO, SEM), email, CRM, e-commerce, entertainment (music, video, mobile games), creator and influencer, and data analytics, to name a few, are accepted in the Boomerang Awards.

In this edition, the doors are open for martech program and campaign entries on top of the usual digital platforms.

The awarding ceremonies will be on October 14, with more details on the IMMAP website.

JCB & ASSOCIATES, DIGISCRIPT IN NEW PROJECT

Tech-enabled project management company JCV & Associates recently partnered with 3D visualization provider Digiscript Philippines Inc. to introduce a construction management solution.

OpenSpace is a platform that offers complete job site documentation to remotely manage and track construction progress with automated, passive capture, and mapping. It aims to eliminate the manual task of uploading, naming, and mapping each photo onto project plans.

Through OpenSpace, users are able to see total site transparency and monitor real-time progress, manage risks, conduct remote site visits, do seamless integrations with various stakeholders and tasks, and team synchronization.

JCV & Associates said it is the first project management company to offer OpenSpace in the country, with DigiScript as the official channel partner of the platform in the Philippines.

POKEMON SCARLET, VIOLET UPDATES

The Pokémon Company recently shared news about the Nintendo Switch software titles Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet.

Trailers for both games, which are set in the Paldea region, are now available on YouTube.

During their adventure, players will meet a Legendary Pokémon -- either Koraidon or Miraidon -- and it will join them on their journey. These Pokémon are capable of changing their forms to better suit what they're doing, or what terrain they're traveling over.

SHOPEE HELPS EDUCATE USERS VS SCAMS

Shopee recently launched an online community platform as part of its efforts to educate users and protect themselves from phishing and other scams.

In Shopee Cares PH, users are encouraged to seek help for any product inquiry or concern. Sale tips and tricks are also provided on the platform.

TOWER OF FANTASY SET FOR AUGUST 10 LAUNCH

Publisher Level Infinite and developer Hotta Studio recently announced that the open-world RPG Tower of Fantasy will open pre-load on August 9, and launch globally on PC and mobile on August 10.

Set hundreds of years in the future after humanity has escaped the collapsing environment of Earth and fled to the distant planet of Aida, the open-world action of Tower of Fantasy has been a hit with gamers in China.

Players will be able to experience an anime-inspired post-apocalyptic sci-fi art style, freeform character development, and immersive objectives and combat.

