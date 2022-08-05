Shopping shorts: 8.8 sale events and more

MANILA -- Check out some of the latest news in the local retail scene.

LIMITLESS' IT'S ALL ABOUT THE 8 SALE

Limitless, the lifestyle app of Phoenix Petroleum, is holding the It's All About the 8 sale.

From August 8 to 18, Limitless vouchers will be sold at discounted prices, such as P100 vouchers for P88 each, P500 vouchers for P88 each, and P1,000 vouchers for P888 each.

The discounted vouchers can be used at the following participating outlets: Phoenix Pulse Fuels, Phoenix Super LPG, Phoenix Lubricants, Autoworx Plus, FamilyMart, Conti's, Botejyu, Greyhound Cafe, Paper Moon, Pepi Cubano, Yogorino, Wing Zone, Alexander Fragrances, Browlab, New Skin Aesthetic Studio, Azta Urban Salon, Pizza Plant, Plant Creamery, Maru Bakery, Go Salads, Big Chill, Tully’s Coffee, Fit Bites, Kids Company, and Max's Restaurant.

The 10-day promo only allows a maximum of 2 sale vouchers with the same or different denominations from the same brand per check-out. Those who want to purchase again need to exit the page and return to the app's It's All About the 8 tab, with vouchers to be replenished daily.

OPPO'S 8.8 BRAND DAY SALE

OPPO is holding an 8.8 Brand Day Sale on Lazada and Shopee from August 8 to 12.

The brand will offer up to 56% off on A16, A55, Reno5, Reno6, Reno7 5G, Oppo Band, and Enco Buds; freebies like G25 Bluetooth earphones and A8 Long Speakers; as well as bundle deals.

Customers can also enjoy free shipping vouchers during the sale period. Lazada shoppers can take home a little extra as they can also redeem P50 vouchers for every P500 spent, and 10% coins cashback with every purchase.

RAZER'S NEW GAMING MOUSE MATS

Razer has announced two new ultra-large size gaming mouse mats: the Razer Strider Chroma and the Razer Goliathus Chroma 3XL.

The Razer Strider Chroma is said to be the world's first hybrid gaming mouse mat with Razer Chroma RGB in an extended size. The Razer Goliathus Chroma 3XL is a soft gaming mouse mat with Razer Chroma RGB in an ultra-large 3XL size.

A hybrid soft/hard mat, the Razer Strider Chroma measures 900mm x 370mm with a thickness of 4mm, providing ample space for both the keyboard and mouse. It has 19 customizable lighting zones, with the ability to dynamically react with over 200 Chroma-integrated games.

For gamers who want an even larger mat, the Razer Goliathus Chroma 3XL measures a 1200mm x 550mm with a thickness of 3.5mm. It also has in-game lighting effects and countless patterns.

Both products are available at Razer's website as well as on Shopee, Lazada, and authorized sellers. The Strider Chroma is priced at P8,490 and the Goliathus Chroma 3XL costs P6,990.

VIVO'S 8.8 MEGA SALE

Vivo is holding the 8.8 Mega Sale on August 8, where customers can avail of vouchers and exclusive freebies on its shops at Shopee, Lazada, and TikTok.

The Vivo T1x will be available at a reduced price of P8,897 with a P100 off voucher, a free Dito sim card, and a free TWS Voguard. Designed for gamers, it comes with a high-performing Snapdragon 680 processor, 4GB RAM (1GB RAM Extended) + 64GB ROM, a 5000mAh battery with 18W fast charging capability, Multi-Turbo 5.0, and a 50MP camera.

Shoppers can also get the Vivo Y01 for P5,247 with a P50 off voucher, a free Dito sim card, and a free tumbler. It is an entry-level smartphone with features like a 6.51-inch HD+ display, a 5000mAh battery, Multi-Turbo 3.0, an 8MP rear camera, and a 5 MP selfie camera.

Those who are looking for a more affordable smartphone can check out the Vivo Y1, which is available at P4,847 with a P50 off voucher and a free Dito sim card. It features a 6.22-inch Halo FullView display, 32GB of internal ROM, a 4,030mAh battery, a 13MP main camera, and a 5 MP front camera with smart beauty features.

Vivo also offers freebies on other select Y Series, T Series, V Series, and X Series models and accessories.

XIAOMI'S 8.8 MEGA SALE

Xiaomi will hold its 8.8 Mega Sale from August 8 to 12, offering freebies as well as discounts on some of its smartphones and products.

Customers can get the Xiaomi 12 with a free 32-inch Smart TV for P39,999 during the promo period. The Xiaomi Curved Gaming Monitor 34," on the other hand, will get a P4,000 price slash at P19,999.

For a low-cost monitor option, the brand is also offering the Xiaomi Desktop Monitor 1C 23.8” at a 14% discount at P6,499.

Xiaomi is likewise offering exclusive deals on Redmi smartphones, buds, and smartwatches.

