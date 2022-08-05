Handout

MANILA -- An up-and-coming Filipino content creator has made it to the grand finals of an online global talent show.

Ahrcéus has a chance to win $100,000 and become the face of the next generation of gaming content creators in uTure, which includes challenges in titles such as Fortnite, Fall Guys, and Rocket League.

The competition is held by gaming creator Ali-A and sponsored by YouTube. It is judged by popular content creators such as DanTDM, Loserfruit, and Mythpat, and also includes online voting.

Ahrcéus and two other final contenders from the United States will battle it out on Sunday, August 7, at 1 a.m. (Philippine time).

Ali-A will announce the winner in uTure's final episode on August 13.

Ahrcéus, who currently resides in Bahrain, has been a content creator for 11 years and is also an aspiring voice actor.

