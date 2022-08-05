CORON, Palawan -- After two years of virtual competitions, the Miss Philippines Earth pageant has finally returned to face-to-face on-site coronation of its beauties.

The community of Coron, Palawan is hosting the finals and coronation of the 22nd edition of the pageant this Saturday at an open-air venue at the scenic Tag Resort.

Coron Mayor Mario Reyes Jr. and other town officials oversaw the full-day rehearsals of the pageant’s 20 finalists Friday.

Due to the current unpredictability of the weather in the afternoon and early evening in Coron, pageant organizer Lorraine Schuck decided to move the coronation to Saturday morning.

Amid rains, the beauties also took a quick tour to enjoy the sites of Coron. The candidates are:

Merhyl Kit Paraluman (Alabel, Sarangani)

Trisha Van Eldik (Balagtas, Bulacan)

Nice Lampad (Bayugan City)

Kiara Liane Wellington (Cebu City)

Rache Santos (Dipolog City)

Chrisdalyn Abrenica (Filipino Community, Dubai, UAE)

Jasmine Paguio (Filipino Community, Toronto, Canada)

Jimema Tempra (Jasaan, Misamis Oriental)

Eryka Vina Talavera Tan (Legazpi City)

Trina Martinez (Makati City)

Jennifer De Asis (Mandaluyong City)

Justiene Ortega (City Of Manila)

Jazmine Calma (Municipality Of Pateros)

Micaela Legarda (Muntinlupa City)

Maria Lourdez De Leon (Quezon City)

Jarizz Borcelas (Sagay City)

Jenny Ramp (Santa Ignacia, Tarlac)

Angel Santos (Trece Martires City)

Jayra Aliyah Olvinada (Cadiz City)

Bea Cecilio (Las Pinas City)

To be hosted by Robi Domingo, the Miss Earth Philippines coronation will be aired on Sunday August 7, 10 a.m. at A2Z before "ASAP Natin ‘To."