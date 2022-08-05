Francis Libiran launches new bridal collection

Handout

MANILA -- Designer to the stars Francis Libiran has launched a new bridal collection, which consists of 10 gowns with a variety of silhouettes.

The pieces in the Spring-Summer 2023 collection, which are inspired by his clients and their love stories, range from minimalist gowns to creations embellished with crystals and patterns.

"As a person who has weaved pieces for all kinds of women, it is no surprise that I have been inspired by a spectrum of brides who has fleshed out this diverse roster of gowns," Libiran said in a statement.

"I made this collection having in mind those brides who rely on a more visual experience and worry about not seeing the design," he added.

"With this, all they have to do is to choose among the 10 gowns, then they can customize it to their body proportions and liking."

The new collection is available at the Francis Libiran Bridal store at Greenbelt 5 in Makati, as well as the designer's website.

Francis Libiran Bridal also offers other designs, as well as customization and add-ons for brides.

