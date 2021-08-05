MANILA -- The National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA) aims to recognize contributions to Filipino music through its first Sudi Awards, which will be held later this month.

For its launch year, NCCA will honor 19 musical achievements over the past two decades. These include not only performers and music creators, but also educators, a radio station, and even a bar.

National Artist for Music Ryan Cayabyab, who is part of the technical working group of the Sudi Awards, said they aim to look at all aspects of music, from performance to creative and research.

He believes that all members of the music industry are equally important in promoting the country's culture.

"We should also consider those doing a lot of research work, and educators... [they help a lot in] producing a lot of excellent musicians," Cayabyab said in a recent virtual briefing.

"We believe that not one aspect is better than the other," he added. "Iyong performance kitang-kita sila but a lot of composers, songwriters, promotion, even venues are very important sa amin."

The 70s Bistro Bar in Quezon City, for instance, was lauded for providing Filipino performers a space to hone their talents and build their careers.

Radio station 98.7 DZFE-FM The Master's Touch was similarly recognized for promoting local artists through its programs.

"Sila talaga 'yung nagpagalaw ng Philippine music in the last two decades," Cayabyab said.

Familiar names in the first Sudi Awards include rapper Gloc-9, conductor Gerard Salonga, singer-songwriter Noel Cabangon, and Loboc Children's Choir.

Asked to comment on his latest achievement, Gloc-9 said during the virtual briefing: "Natuwa po ako na nalaman ko na galing sa NCCA ang award. Alam ko kung gaano kametikuloso sa larangan ng arts ang NCCA."

"Na-prove ko rin sa sarili ko na... 'di mo kailangang sumakay sa alon ng iba," he added. "Puwede kang gumawa ng sarili mong alon para mapansin ka ng ibang tao."

The awarding ceremony for Sudi Awards, named after the Ilocano word for "renowned," will be livestreamed on NCCA's Facebook and YouTube pages in two parts on August 21 and 28 at 7 p.m.

A two-episode feature on the awardees will be shown on August 14 and 18 on Spotify and Apple Podcasts.

NCCA plans to hold the Sudi Awards every three years, with special citations given annually.

