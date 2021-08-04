LOOK: Dindi Pajares flies out to Poland for Miss Supranational

MANILA — Dindi Pajares, the Philippines’ representative to this year’s Miss Supranational pageant, flew out to Poland on Wednesday in time for the competition’s August 21 finals.

On Instagram, Pajares shared photos of her posing with the Philippine flag, shortly before her departure.

“As I embark on a journey to raise our flag, I am ecstatic to bring to Poland the best of the Philippines. With the pieces of luggage that I have are my hopes, dreams, love and support of my beloved country,” she wrote.

Pajares was designated Miss Supranational Philippines through voting by her fellow Miss World Philippines (MWP) candidates.

The MWP organization is the local franchise holder of Miss Supranational.

The Miss Supranational Philippines crown was originally one of seven titles to be awarded at the 2021 MWP pageant, which has since been postponed indefinitely due to prevailing lockdown measures.

“Words cannot express how grateful and honored I felt when I was crowned as Miss Supranational Philippines 2021,” Pajares said in a separate post on Wednesday.

“The love and support I have received along the way has been priceless. And now, I am so excited to fly to Poland today and represent our country on the international stage.”

“My heart is overflowing with happiness. Maraming maraming salamat po sa inyong lahat!”

