"A House in Pieces" and "Yugto" are among the five documentaries in Cinemalaya 2021. Handout

MANILA -- Acclaimed film director and screenwriter Dr. Clodualdo "Doy" Del Mundo has curated five award-winning documentary films for the Dokyu section of the 2021 Cinemalaya Philippine Independent Film Festival.

This year's Cinemalaya will be streamed on ABS-CBN's digital venue, KTX.ph, from August 6 to September 5.

Del Mundo's picks include "A House in Pieces" by Jean Claire Dy and Manuel Domes, which shows Filipinos rebuilding their homes after the battle of Marawi; and "Yugto" by Joanna Reyes, Cristy Linga, and Ja Turla, a short documentary on the lives of Filipinos during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Also part of the lineup are "Paraisong Bacao" Adrian Manaois, which tells the story of a 14-year-old Aeta who was resettled in Nueva Ecija; "Last Days at Sea" by Venice Atienza, a documentary about a 12-year-old boy in an isolated fishing village; and "Masterpiece" by Januar Yap and Kristoffer Villarino, which shows the ceiling painting project of a parish priest on Bantayan island.



Tickets to Cinemalaya's Dokyu section are priced at P150 each, and are available on KTX.ph.

