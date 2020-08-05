Catriona Gray to have digital series on Filipino culture as NCCA arts ambassador

MANILA -- Catriona Gray is set to host a digital series on Filipino culture, her latest project as an arts ambassador of the National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA).

The former Miss Universe made the announcement on "Padayon," NCCA's online talk show, on Wednesday.

She said director Floy Quintos is at the helm of "Kultura 101 with Catriona," which will be shown "very, very soon."

"It's a very lighthearted [and] fun learning experience where the audience will learn with me about certain topics, certain aspects, or certain things to be admired and beheld in our culture," Gray said.

"I really look forward to everyone being able to see it and to take part, and hopefully learn to love even more our culture through 'Kultura 101,'" she added.

Gray was named NCCA arts ambassador last January, along with singers Julie Ann San Jose and KZ Tandingan who were launched as music ambassadors.

The beauty queen said she considers her role in NCCA "a very, very big honor."

"I really consider my appreciation and love for our Filipino culture through arts quite a new one. I wasn't raised with that appreciation," admitted Gray, who was born and raised in Australia.

"In fact, it was almost a journey of discovery for me which allowed me to incorporate sa journey ko going into Miss Universe," she continued. "So that's why I feel like my role as NCCA ambassador is really to allow people to experience their journey also and learn to love our culture. Because I feel it's very applicable to our younger generations, those that may not be aware of the different arts that we have to offer here in the Philippines. So that's what I would really love to do, to showcase how people can fall in love with it just as I did."