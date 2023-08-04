Shopping shorts: New clothes, jewelry, and more

MANILA -- Check out some of the latest news in the local retail scene.

ADIDAS DROPS Z.N.E. COLLECTION

Adidas recently revealed its latest drop from the all-new Sportswear label, the Z.N.E. collection.

It includes hoodies, trackpants, tees, and shorts with Aeroready technology and four-way stretch fabric for maximum comfort.

The campaign for the new collection brings together actresses Jenna Ortega and Hoyeon, Lioness and Manchester United's star forward Alessia Russo, Germany's footballer and Olympic champion Melanie Leupolz, Minnesota Timberwolves shooting guard Anthony Edwards, and actor David Yang.

The Z.N.E. collection is available in-store and through Adidas' website.

ASICS' AUTUMN-WINTER 2023 COLLECTION

Asics has launched its brand new collections across product categories -- Performance Running, Core Performance Sports, and Sportstyle and Apparel -- during its Autumn-Winter 2023 Media Preview Day in Bangkok, Thailand.

Featured products include improved versions of the brand's legacy models, such as the Gel-Cumulus 25, Gel-Kinsei Max, and Gel-Kayano 30; as well as new items like the Gel-Resolution 9 tennis shoes.

The new collection is available at Asics stores and the brand's website, as well as in department stores nationwide.

LEVI'S OPENS NEW STORE AT SM NORTH EDSA

Levi's recently opened one of its largest stores in the Philippines.

Located at the second level of SM North EDSA, the new branch boasts of LED-powered digital features such as an illuminated entry archway and in-store panels streaming interactive content.

It carries the most comprehensive selection of Levi's products within the Philippines, from the iconic 501 line, to the classic Trucker jackets.

Other features include a style lounge, elevated fitting rooms, personalized shopping guidance from in-store Levi's experts, and a station for alteration, restoration, tailoring, and personalizing items.

LOVE, BONITO'S BEST OF THE BEST COLLECTION

Love, Bonito is celebrating its 13th anniversary by spotlighting 13 iconic styles that have shaped the brand.

Its Best of the Best Collection features tops, bottoms, and one-piece outfits in bold colors like magenta and butternut.

Customers are invited to try on pieces from the collection for free by booking any package at ATOMM Studios Alabang from August 16 to September 3.

They will also get a free LB Anniversary photo print, while #LBCommunity+ members can enjoy special perks, with more details on the websites and social media pages of Love, Bonito and ATOMM Studios.

PANDORA'S NEW DISNEY CHARMS

Disney's beloved characters are featured in a series of limited edition Pandora charms.

Simba from Disney's "The Lion King" will be joining Pandora’s line-up to celebrate 100 Years of Wonder this August. The new charm is crafted from sterling silver with solid 14k gold accents.

Dumbo will join the celebration in September with a limited-edition charm, also in sterling silver and 14k gold details.

Each charm in Disney x Pandora’s newest Disney100 series features a lab created diamond.

Other styles in the Disney100 series launched earlier this year include beloved icons such as Oswald the Lucky Rabbit, Cinderella’s pumpkin carriage, and Donald Duck.

UNIQLO'S ROGER FEDERER-JW ANDERSON COLLECTION

Japanese apparel retailer Uniqlo has announced the launch of the new Roger Federer collection by JW Anderson.

The new items combine Federer's classic style with JW Anderson's modern and colorful rendition of sports and performance wear. Featured products include polo shirts and shorts, pants, sweaters, and jackets.

It will be available in the Philippines starting September 11.