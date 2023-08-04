Miss Universe Philippines 2022 Celeste Cortesi. Instagram/@celeste_cortesi



MANILA -- Miss Universe Philippines 2022 Celeste Cortesi believes that everyone should learn to respect the decisions people make about their bodies.

In an exclusive interview with the entertainment website Pep, the former beauty queen said people should have the freedom to decide if they want to undergo beauty enhancements or plastic surgery, and not be judged for it.

"I do it myself and I never deny that," she said. "I've always been pretty much open about the things I do. Because I don't find anything wrong with that."

"I mean, we're in 2023, come on! Everybody can do it!" she stressed. "And again, like, it's your life. Your life, your rules. So let's, you know, let everybody be free of doing whatever they want to do with their bodies."

Last month, Cortesi cried foul over people who keep making negative comments about her "ugly tattoos" and "fillers," which were supposedly the reasons why she missed a semi-final placement in Miss Universe.

And while she knows it's inevitable to have critics as a public figure, she stressed that "there is always a limit."

"I would just hope that, you know, people can be a little bit more sensitive because you don't know how much words can hurt somebody," she said.