MANILA -- Model Joey Mead and car enthusiast Angelina Mead King grace the cover of Tatler Philippines' latest cover, which aims to celebrate "diversity and inclusion."

The society magazine said they embody "the ideals of love and acceptance."

Mead and King also shared photos on their respective Instagram pages. The former reminded the public to see diversity as a source of inspiration instead of distrust, citing a quote she found online.

Mead and King have become known for their unconventional relationship, after the latter came out as a trans woman in 2016.

Back in 2017, Mead admitted that she initially had a hard time trying to understand what King was going through, and what it means for their relationship.

But in the end, it was their love for each other that made them stay.

Asked to give advice to couples who may be in a similar situation, King said: "If you want to stay together, you find a way to work it out. Don’t give up. You got to try at it."

