MANILA -- Former Miss International Lara Quigaman took to social media to reiterate that "there were no mistakes" in proclaiming the winners of the recently concluded Binibining Pilipinas 2022 pageant.

Quigaman, a member of the Bb. Pilipinas executive committee, made the statement in an Instagram post earlier this week. This after some netizens questioned the delay in the announcement of the winner of the Bb. Pilipinas International crown.

"There were no mistakes. Our new Bb. Pilipinas queens are worthy, deserving, and are the rightful winners of their respective titles who I know and believe in my heart will make the Philippines proud," she said.

Bb. Pilipinas International 2022 Nicole Borromeo and Bb. Pilipinas Intercontinental 2022 Gabby Basiano have already dispelled speculations about the mix-up of their titles.

"I would like to tell everybody, also those part of the competition, nagkaroon lang ng confusion and 'yung mga titles [are] correct," declared Basiano. "Si Nicole po talaga ang Miss International and I am Miss Intercontinental."

Borromeo, for her part, said: "I trust the Binibining Pilipinas organization. They wouldn't put the girls in this kind of situation. They would be sure to clear things out."

