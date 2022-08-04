MANILA – Former Miss International Kylie Verzosa has weighed in on the new winners of Binibining Pilipinas, who were crowned at the Araneta Coliseum on Sunday.

Speaking at the story conference of her new film “Baby Boy, Baby Girl,” Verzosa first praised the production value of this year’s pageant.

“For me ha, ang ganda ng production value ng Binibining Pilipinas ngayon, and every year parang umaangat siya. Happy ako for all the winners,” she said as quoted by Push.

Sharing her thoughts about Cebu’s Nicole Borromeo, Verzosa said: “I think 'yung nanalo ng Binibining Pilipinas International fit siya do’n sa peg ng Miss International.”

“And may iba din akong friend na tinuruan at nanalo and I’m very happy for them. Ang gaganda nila, ang gaganda ng mga queens ngayon,” she added.

Borromeo will be representing the Philippines in the Miss International competition in Japan, which was won by Verzosa in 2016.

After her reign, Verzosa quickly ventured into show business.

“Hindi ko kasi kinu-compare 'yung track ng career ko sa iba. Kasi iba naman 'yung direction ko sa kanila. At saka ever since, hindi ko talaga kinu-compare 'yung sarili ko sa iba,” she said.

“Iyon ang masasabi ko sa akin, hindi ako mahilig mag-compare sa ibang tao. I just try to focus myself sa sarili ko lang, sa sarili kong self-improvement, self-development. Tapos I make sure na happy ako para sa success ng iba kasi ang feeling ko kapag ganun mas magaan sa buhay. Mas magaan sa ‘yo na happy ka para sa kanila. I also believe na there’s enough to go around for everyone. So, parang 'yon 'yung ano ko, that’s how I think about life.”

Currently, Verzosa is gearing up for the movie “Baby Boy, Baby Girl,” which she will headline along with Marco Gumabao. To be produced by Viva Films, the movie will be directed by Jason Paul Lacsamana.

