'Joseph the Dreamer' adds shows for August 6, 7

Gary Valenciano (center) makes his musical theater comeback in "Joseph the Dreamer." Handout

MANILA -- Two show dates for "Joseph the Dreamer" have been added so more people can watch the musical this weekend.

In a Facebook post, local theater group Trumpets said tickets are now available for "Joseph the Dreamer" shows at 3 p.m. on August 6 (Saturday) and 8 p.m. on August 7 (Sunday).

"Joseph the Dreamer" marks the musical theater comeback of Gary Valenciano, dubbed the country's "Mr. Pure Energy," after 23 years.

After playing the titular role in 1999, Valenciano now takes on the character of Joseph's father, Jacob. His son, Paolo, is directing him in this year's production.

Sam Concepcion reprises his role of Joseph, with other cast members also playing the same parts they did in 2020: Audie Gemora as Jacob, Kayla Rivera as Asenath, Carlo Orosa as Pharaoh, and Bituin Escalante as Rachel.

