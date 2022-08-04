MANILA – Here are some events that you can check out this weekend.

These are not endorsed by ABS-CBN News.

BOOK LAUNCH OF JOI BARRIOS-LEBLANC

Handout

Multi-awarded literary artist, theater actor, and teacher Joi Barrios-Leblanc returns to the Philippines to launch two books celebrating the Filipino language and culture.

Titled "Nasaan ang Mutya/Finding the Muse," the book launch event will be held on Saturday, August 6, at The Patio of the University Hotel at the University of the Philippines Diliman.

The two books consist of a poetry book and a language book for learners. These are "Sa Aking Pagkadestiyero/In My Exile" (UP Press) and "Tagalog Stories for Language Learners" (Tuttle Publishing).

"Nasaan ang Mutya?/Finding the Muse" will be streamed live on the Likhaan/UP ICW Facebook page on August 6, starting at 4 p.m.

CINEMALAYA'S TALKBACK SESSIONS

Cinemalaya 18 will feature eight-day talk back sessions with the directors of the films in competition until August 13.

At 5:30 p.m. on August 6, director Rainerio C. Yamson II is slated for a discussion of his film "Angkas" (The Backride) to be held at the Cinemalaya Tent. At 6:30 p.m. in the same venue, "Bakit Di Mo Sabihin" (Tell Her) director Real S. Florido is open for conversation on his film.

People can get a chance to hear director Ronald Espinosa Batallones as he talks about his film "Batsoy" at the Cinemalaya Tent at 5:30 p.m. on August 7. Later at 8:30 p.m., director Roman S. Perez Jr. is set to talk about his film "Kaluskos" (Rustles) at the same venue.

Director Sheenly Gener's talkback for "Bula sa Langit" (Trigger) is slated at 5:30 p.m. on August 8 at the CCP Main Gallery. On the other hand, the talkback for Shorts A is slated for 8:30 p.m. at the Cinemalaya Tent.

Shorts A comprises six films, namely: "Roundtrip to Happiness" directed by Claudia Fernando, "Mata Kang Busay" (Vision of The Falls) directed by Niño B. Maldecir, "Ampangabagat Nin Talakba Ha Likol" (It’s Raining Frogs Outside) directed by Maria Estela Paiso, "Kwits" (Quits) directed by Raz de la Torre, "Mga Handum Nga Nasulat sa Baras" (The Dreams That Are Written On The Sand) directed by Arlie Sweet Sumagsay and Richard Jeroui Salvadico, and "City of Flowers" directed by Xeph Suarez.

More details are available at Cinemalaya's website and social media pages.



FARM TO TABLE MARKET

Handout

The Marketplace is bringing back its popular Farm to Table market at the Grand Atrium of Shangri-La Plaza from August 4 to 7 to continue its support of local farmers.

Similar to previous runs, Farm to Table offers a wide range of locally grown organic products, as well as some carefully curated imported selections.

The Marketplace at the Shang is also introducing a number of new experiences for mall guests this year, including the Dizon Salad Bar that lets shoppers create their own salads using fresh ingredients on the spot.

For P999, mall guests can join the Fresh Harvest All-You-Can where they can fill their baskets with as much produce as they can in 60 seconds. This will be held on August 6 from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Every purchase at Farm to Table will help support the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

GAWAD ALTERNATIBO

The Ika-34 Gawad CCP Para sa Alternatibong Pelikula at Video (Gawad Alternatibo) continues to showcase this year's finalists of various films.

It will be held at the newly launched CCP Arthouse Cinema or Tanghalang Manuel Conde from August 6 to 14.

This year’s theme, "Giya – Tahakin at panoorin ang mga pelikulang giya ng ating panahon," showcases the ability of films to act as a guide for people as they navigate through life changes.

The 34th Gawad Alternatibo is held in four main categories – Animation, Documentary, Experimental, and Short Feature. There will be 10 entries for Animation, 10 for Documentary, 11 for Experimental, and 15 for Short Feature.

Talkbacks will be held on August 6 for Documentary, August 7 for Experimental and Animation, and August 8 for Short Feature. Exhibition sections such as the Curated List and Retrospective films will feature the Gawad Alternatibo Winners from 2020 to 2021.

More details are available on the website and social media pages of Gawan Alternatibo, Cinemalaya, and CCP.

MIMI & BROS CELEBRATES INTERNATIONAL BEER DAY

Handout

Mimi & Bros at Bonifacio Global City, Taguig will celebrate International Beer Day this Friday, August 5.

The restaurant will give customers a free bottle of beer for every purchase of chicken wings. Variants include Bobby's Honey Lime Wings, Eddie's Buffalo Wings, Mimi's Truffle Honey Butter Wings, and Fish Sauce Caramel Wings.

The promo can be availed from August 5 to 7, while supplies last. For reservations, send a Viber message at (0945) 798-5176.

VIVO'S SHOPEE BRAND SPOTLIGHT SALE

Customers can get the Vivo T1 Series smartphones at a lower price with exclusive freebies at the Shopee Brand Spotlight Sale on August 5.



The T1 Series is Vivo's fastest 5G midrange smartphone lineup and promises to meet heavy gaming and entertainment needs.

During the promo, it will be available for P16,997 in premium colorways (Turbo Black, Turbo Cyan) with limited-time freebies HAVIT smartwatch 1113A and Foomee Powerbank RZ20.

Other discounted devices include the Vivo T1x at P8,997 with free Baseus Encok TWS W3, as well as select Y Series, T Series, V Series, and X Series models and accessories.