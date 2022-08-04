MANILA -- Check out some of the latest news in the local food scene.

These are not endorsed by ABS-CBN News.

7-ELEVEN'S KOREAN SNACKS

Handout

Convenience store giant 7-Eleven recently launched K-Style Snacks, the Seoul-inspired line from its 7-Fresh Asian series.

The series, which started with Japanese rice snacks and kani salads, includes the following Korean snacks: Plant-based Chicken Burger (P95) made with UnMEAT patties, brioche bun, and Korean glaze; Garlic Cream Cheese Bun (P49), a soft bun and cream cheese garlic filling; and Egg Drop Sandwich (P85) with brioche loaf bread, sweet and savory egg drop dressing, and Aguila Gourmet Meats ham.

The K-Style Snacks are available in select 7-Eleven branches.

AJINOMOTO'S RECIPES

Ajinomoto is offering easy-to-prepare recipes using its products such as umami seasoning.

Some of the featured dishes include Tokwa Bites Meal, Potato Egg Sandwich, Sauteed Corned Beef with Potatoes and Veggies, and Chicken Lomi Meal.

The recipes are available at the Cookmunity by Ajinomoto website.

EDSA SHANGRI-LA'S MOONCAKES

Handout

Edsa Shangri-La Manila is offering a mooncake collection of six regular classic mooncakes and four special flavors for kids.

Customers can choose from individual mooncake flavors to special gift boxes to share with loved ones this Mid-Autumn Festival. The six signature flavors include White Lotus, Red Bean, Durian, Green Tea, Mixed Nuts, and Black Sesame.

Edsa Shangri-La also has a Kiddie Collection this year featuring four fun flavors: Lava Chocolate, Ube Cheese, Piggy Mooncake Honeydew, and the Choco-Loco Mooncake.

Edsa Shangri-La's Over The Moon 2022 Mooncake Collection is available at Summer Palace and at the hotel's website until September 12, with rates starting at P388 net per piece.

The hotel also has a Mooncake Room Package featuring a Mini Mooncake Treasure Box as welcome amenities and a series of exclusive privileges: breakfast for 2 at Heat, use of the Health Club, access to the hotel's lagoon-shaped swimming pool with Aqua Play, and access to Cubs and Cubbies.

FOODPANDA'S BETTER WITH COKE PROMO

Foodpanda has partnered with Coke for a promo that allows users to save while pairing their chosen lunch or dinner with the beverage through select merchant partners.

Under the Better with Coke promo, users can get P80 off from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. with a minimum spend of P500 at select restaurants through the code COKELUNCH.

For dinner, they can use the code COKEDINNR to get P100 off from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., also with a minimum spend of P500.

The promo is valid for food delivery until October 12, with more details on Foodpanda's social media pages.

JOLLIBEE'S CHICKEN A LA KING PIE

Handout

Jollibee has introduced a new product called Chicken a la King Pie, a savory pie with a creamy, chicken-based filling.

It is available in all stores nationwide for P59 (Solo), P99 (Value Meal with drink), P140 (Super Value Meal with fries and drink), and P175 (Trio).

These can be ordered for dine-in, takeout, delivery, and drive-thru.

KRISPY KREME'S DELIVERED FRESH DAILY INITIATIVE

Handout

Krispy Kreme is expanding its Delivered Fresh Daily (DFD) initiative in the Philippines as it aims to provide more convenience and accessibility to its products.

Since opening its first DFD shop in Shopwise Antipolo last December 2021, Krispy Kreme has expanded to 27 doors in various Shopwise, Robinsons Place, Robinsons Supermarket, and The Marketplace groceries.

Doughnuts are available in pre-assorted boxes, and prices are the same in-store.

MAMA SITA'S MGA KUWENTONG PAGKAIN

To celebrate Nutrition Month, the Mama Sita’s Mga Kuwentong Pagkain puts a spotlight on the stories of inspiring Filipinos.

Among them is Filipino influencer Jeeca Uy, who has an Instagram page dedicated to vegan cooking.

Her menu revolves around what is fresh and available. Tofu and fresh shiitake and king oyster mushrooms are always in stock, as well as dry good like rice, noodles, beans, and dried mushrooms.

Some of her go-to options include soy sauces, vinegars, sesame oil, vegetarian oyster sauce, sake, mirin, fermented bean pastes, and chili sauces.

Seven years since her lifestyle change, Uy said her food choices go beyond the plate. She said her healthy cooking is also her way of living a more sustainable lifestyle.

MCDONALD'S HAPPY MEAL CARNIVAL DEAL

McDonald's is offering the Carnival Deal, where children will get an extra surprise toy with every Happy Meal purchase.

It can be enjoyed while dining in-store, or via drive-thru or takeout. The promo is available until August 11.

NESPRESSO DEBUTS IN WORLD FOOD EXPO

Nespresso Professional is bringing its premium coffee and machines to the SMX Convention Center for its maiden participation in the World Food Expo, which will run until August 6.

Coffee connoisseurs can further level up their iced coffee and cocktail/mocktail game with Nespresso's Masterclass sessions, with coffee recipe making facilitated by Nespresso Philippines coffee ambassador JR Abril.

For team leaders who like to host their business gatherings, they will get the chance to discover and taste how to best pair coffee with sweets and well-known desserts, such as those from Bizu Patisserie which is a customer and partner of Nespresso Professional, with a Coffee and Food Pairing class.

PHILIPS' NUTRIU APP

Philips Domestic Appliances has launched the Philips NutriU app in the Philippines. It is available for download on the Apple App Store or Google Play.

The recipe platform, which is paired with the Philips Airfryer, already has over 240,000 users across eight countries in the Asia Pacific.

It contains thousands of recipes curated by nutritionists and chefs.

RANDY'S DONUTS OPENS SECOND BRANCH

Handout

Randy's Donuts has opened its second branch at S'Maison in Pasay City.

Customers can get their hands on all-time favorite donuts like Classic Glazed Raised and deluxe, fancy, and premium varieties such as S'mores, Fruit Loops Raised, Apple Fritter, Butter Crumb, Jelly Raspberry, and Cake Sprinkles.

SALADSTOP'S CAULI-FORNIA DREAMIN' SALAD

Handout

SaladStop's Cauli-fornia Dreamin' Salad is back on the menu as a Daily Bowls exclusive.

Previously launched in 2019 and 2021 as a seasonal salad, the Cauli-fornia Dreamin' salad has a mix of romaine, red, and white cabbage as well as cauliflower cheese patty, broccoli, cherry tomatoes, baked mushrooms, carrots, mandarin oranges, dried cranberries, and pumpkin seeds, all tossed in a creamy basil pesto dressing.

Unique to this vegetarian salad is the cauliflower cheese patty, which is made from scratch using three different types of cheeses: feta, parmesan, and cheddar.

Customers can enjoy 15% off on all Daily Bowls subscriptions when they sign-up until August 6 at SaladStop's website.

STARBUCKS' SUMMER OFFERINGS

Handout

Starbucks is offering two summer beverages: The Strawberry Açaí with Lemonade Starbucks Refreshers and the Pink Drink with Strawberry Açaí Starbucks Refreshers.

The coffee shop chain is also bringing back the Oatmilk Cocoa Series.

New food offerings, meanwhile, include the Chocolate Charrific Cake, Strawberry Lemonade Cheesecake, Chunky Monkey Chocolate Cookie, Chocohip Brownie, Meatless and Eggless Breakfast Sandwich on Plant-based Brioche Bread, Banana Chocolate Cream Pudding, Fusilli Meatless Bolognese, Kouign Amann, and Blueberry Cheese Pocket.