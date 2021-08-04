Handout

MANILA -- Many Filipinos are looking forward to getting some sun, sand, and sea after the pandemic, according to a survey.

EON Trust Central, in partnership with the market research firm Tangere, conducted a Quick Pulse study titled " Zooming in on the Filipino Traveler," which looks at sentiments regarding travel amid the global health crisis.

The survey covered a nationally representative sample of 5,000 Tangere app users, mostly females aged 24 to 60 years old who come from the lower middle to low-income classes.

It showed that 73% would want to go on beach trips once the pandemic is over, followed by food trips and road trips.

Baguio, Palawan, and Boracay emerged as top destinations among respondents from Metro Manila and Luzon once travel restrictions are lifted.

While many are excited about the idea of traveling, 31% admitted that they are still afraid of going out due to COVID-19, even with vaccine rollouts and safety protocols in place.

Nevertheless, 70% said that they trust that the Department of Tourism's health and safety rules are strictly implemented in many local tourist destinations.

"The COVID-19 crisis has highlighted how we live in a shared world where our actions affect others," Junie Del Mundo, chief executive of The EON Group, said in a statement.

"The Filipinos' hesitancy to travel amid the pandemic is an expression of our understanding that we need to take care of each other — that until everyone is fully vaccinated, none of us is truly safe from contracting the virus," he added.

The study cited pre- and post-travel COVID-19 testing as top pain points for traveling in the new normal, followed by the costs of getting tested and acquiring permits.

Aside from the possibility of catching COVID-19, other concerns expressed by respondents include unclear travel protocols, and efficacy of vaccines.

