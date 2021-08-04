MANILA – Rachel Peters took to social media on Tuesday to show off her pregnancy journey as she gears up to welcome her first child.

On Instagram, the former Peters shared pictures of her growing baby bump from the time when she was just five weeks pregnant up to her 29th week.

“Here’s my week 5-29 bump explosion,” she wrote in the caption. “I think it’s safe to say I’ve officially popped.”

It was last May 18 when Peters first revealed that she is pregnant.

Peters got engaged to Camarines Sur governor Migz Villafuerte in November 2019 after dating for five years.

After postponing their wedding due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, they finally tied the knot at the Supreme Court last July 17.

Peters rose to fame after representing the Philippines in the Miss Universe 2017 pageant, where she finished in the Top 10.

She was also one of the hosts of the Metro Channel show "Beached" with Marc Nelson.